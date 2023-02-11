Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE:THC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

