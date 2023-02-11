Tenset (10SET) Reaches One Day Volume of $50,611.24

Tenset (10SET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $124.59 million and approximately $50,611.24 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00432295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,204.54 or 0.28635823 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,967,335 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.