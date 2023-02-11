Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.