TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $280.13 million and approximately $90.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082412 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00062688 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010422 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001168 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024069 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003932 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001887 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,414,640 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,778,897 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
