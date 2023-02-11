Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Terumo Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Terumo stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Terumo has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.
Terumo Company Profile
