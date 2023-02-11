Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Terumo has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.