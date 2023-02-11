Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

