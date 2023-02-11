Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

