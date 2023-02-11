TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$189.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $126.35. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.