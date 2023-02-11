TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$189.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $126.35. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.