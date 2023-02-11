TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $126.35.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. TFI International’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

