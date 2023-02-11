TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$189.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

TFI International stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $126.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TFI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

