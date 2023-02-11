TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.