The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

