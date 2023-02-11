The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.