The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

