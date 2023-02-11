The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

PGR stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.