The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.11 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $163.11 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
