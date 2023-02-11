TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 4%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. 27,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 51,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 20,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,839.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,093.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $52,111 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.