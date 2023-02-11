ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($3.15). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 290.36% and a negative net margin of 102.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

