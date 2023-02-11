Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In related news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THR stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

