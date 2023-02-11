Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

