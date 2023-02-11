Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,257,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 485,242 shares.The stock last traded at $114.03 and had previously closed at $117.26.

The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after buying an additional 691,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

