Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $948.45 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01422876 USD and is down -9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

