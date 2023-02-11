Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) General Counsel Sells $604,000.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

