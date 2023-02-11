TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TMC the metals stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

