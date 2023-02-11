Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) were up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Tokai Carbon Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

