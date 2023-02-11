Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

