Toncoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.49 billion and $29.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00010106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17676219 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $32,589,385.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

