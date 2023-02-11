Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

MODG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $150,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $474,300 over the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

