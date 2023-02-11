Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.6 %
MODG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.