Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 15,322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $283.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.48. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.