Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 37,629 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.