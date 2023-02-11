Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $757.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $735.28 and a 200-day moving average of $703.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

