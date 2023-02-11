Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $13.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683,689 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

