Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $17.15 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,593 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

