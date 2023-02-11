Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.