Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $32.90 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,396 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

