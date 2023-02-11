Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,050 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

