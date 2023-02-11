Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.66 billion-$268.66 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

TM stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 230,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,936. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

