Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.66 billion-$268.66 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
TM stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 230,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,936. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
