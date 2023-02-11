TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

