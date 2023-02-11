Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 85247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.02.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

