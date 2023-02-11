Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $693,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 232.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after buying an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

