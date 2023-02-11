Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 25.8% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $155.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

