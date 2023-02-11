Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.42.

