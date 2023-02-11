Traxx (TRAXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,622.68

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $189,622.68 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

