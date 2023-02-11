Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Up 7%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.38). 39,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 18,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.29).

Triad Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.30. The company has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

