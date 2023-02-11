Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $12.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

TCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of TCN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

