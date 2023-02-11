Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $12.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.72.
TCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TCN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.