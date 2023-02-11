Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$69.00 at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.93.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

