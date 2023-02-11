Truist Financial Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $560.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $498.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

