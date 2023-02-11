TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSRI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 9,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. TSR has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.89.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

