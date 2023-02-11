TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.
TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %
TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
