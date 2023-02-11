TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

