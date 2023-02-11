TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Down 4.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.11. 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 152 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

TUI Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

